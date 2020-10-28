Dash Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $68.52 or 0.00511854 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, BitFlip, COSS and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $670.17 million and $643.58 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003710 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.63 or 0.01476313 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 45,116.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,780,615 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

