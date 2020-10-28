DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0194 on Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.62 or 0.04144464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00247330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

