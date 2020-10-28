Data I/O (DAIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Shares of DAIO stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $31.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.47.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

