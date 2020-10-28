Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBRM opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interest in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds 70% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

