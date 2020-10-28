Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $275.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

NYSE:DECK opened at $262.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.51. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $267.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total transaction of $105,395.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,903.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,236 shares of company stock worth $5,664,601. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 167,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $64,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

