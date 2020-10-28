Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Shares Down 7.9%

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. 29,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 40,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market cap of $8.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.