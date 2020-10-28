DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.02

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DEMANT A S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

