Desjardins Comments on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Desjardins also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$19.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.87. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 88.65.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.28 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

