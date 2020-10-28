Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the September 30th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.88% of Deswell Industries worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSWL opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

