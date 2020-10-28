Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $186.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.68.

Shares of CAT opened at $157.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

