Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DVN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.24. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

