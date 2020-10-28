Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DMRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Andrew Walter purchased 5,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $517,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $468.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 137.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

