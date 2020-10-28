Digital Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $811,942.47 and $1.30 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $59.99 or 0.00448168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00085505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00229477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01286233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 202.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002172 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,534 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.