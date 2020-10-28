Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE RDY opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 2,539.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 187.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 98,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories during the first quarter worth $219,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

