DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 7.1%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.35 and last traded at $39.69. Approximately 32,430,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 12,296,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6,640.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

