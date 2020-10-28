DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Shares of DTE opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

