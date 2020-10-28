DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.05

Shares of DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

