Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $106.50. The stock had previously closed at $88.79, but opened at $105.79. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dunkin' Brands Group shares last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 53,550 shares changing hands.

DNKN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,840,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,601,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin' Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

