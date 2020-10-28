DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Down 6%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) shares traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.64. 2,278,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,288,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

