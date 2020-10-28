Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $668-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.89 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of DT opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,587,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,134,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,091,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock valued at $903,153,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

