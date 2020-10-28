Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading Down 6.9%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $40.31. Approximately 2,751,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,714,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. FBN Securities started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,134,258.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,091,426.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,587,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock worth $903,153,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $91,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.