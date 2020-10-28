Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $171-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.96 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.57 EPS.

Dynatrace stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,526,193.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $4,733,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock valued at $903,153,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

