Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) were down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 7,322,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,895,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 139.54% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 1,259.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

