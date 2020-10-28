Eckoh (LON:ECK) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Eckoh (LON:ECK)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON ECK opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.84. The company has a market cap of $175.18 million and a PE ratio of 54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. Eckoh has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

