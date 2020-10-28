Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Short Interest Down 69.5% in October

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the September 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ EDNT opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Edison Nation has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Edison Nation as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

