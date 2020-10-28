eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Down 8.2%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 605,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 205,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on eGain to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $546.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,802.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in eGain by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

