Eldorado Gold Corp Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$17.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.00. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$354.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$112,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$422,910.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

