Element Fleet Management Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.32. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.78. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.82.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.05 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

