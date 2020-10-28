Ellevest Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.96 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,998,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

