Ellevest Inc. Acquires 6,597 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,351,000 after buying an additional 434,231 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 657,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 365,735 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,245,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 316,704 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

