Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 667,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,191,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after buying an additional 284,598 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.