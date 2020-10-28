Ellevest Inc. Buys 9,220 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

