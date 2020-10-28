Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.