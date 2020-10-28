Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.61% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

SUB stock opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.71. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

