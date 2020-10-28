Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.77.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $330.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

