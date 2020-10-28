Ellevest Inc. Has $37.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 6.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $37,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,904,000 after acquiring an additional 81,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,832,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

