Ellevest Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 42,414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.4914 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

