Ellevest Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 9,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 153.2% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 176,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $220.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.