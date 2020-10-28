Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,775,000 after purchasing an additional 393,275 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $310.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

