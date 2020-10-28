Ellevest Inc. Purchases 23,451 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 421.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

