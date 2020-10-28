Ellevest Inc. Purchases 39,511 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $33,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

