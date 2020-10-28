Ellevest Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,825,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,310,000 after buying an additional 278,707 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of General Mills by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 655,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 81,075 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

GIS stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. General Mills’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.