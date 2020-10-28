Ellevest Inc. Purchases 4,099 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCK stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

