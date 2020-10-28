Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in VEREIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VER opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

