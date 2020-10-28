Ellevest Inc. Sells 469 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

ABBV stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

