Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of -84.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

