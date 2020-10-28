Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) received a €8.20 ($9.65) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.41 ($9.89).

Enel SpA has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

