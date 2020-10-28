Energizer (NYSE:ENR) & AER Energy Resources (NYSE:AERN) Head to Head Review

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Energizer alerts:

This table compares Energizer and AER Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.49 billion 1.11 $51.10 million $3.00 13.48 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Energizer has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 0.16% 42.46% 3.84% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Energizer and AER Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 9 0 2.75 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer presently has a consensus price target of $49.73, indicating a potential upside of 22.97%.

Summary

Energizer beats AER Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

AER Energy Resources Company Profile

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.