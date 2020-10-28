Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Energy Transfer has raised its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.