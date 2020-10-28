Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.60-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.07.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.